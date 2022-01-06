 
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance to Bahamas: See photos

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are on their first official trip as a couple, and they're having a blast.

The pair, who have been linked since October, was photographed in the Bahamas during their post-New Year’s getaway on Wednesday with huge smiles, giving some major relationship goals.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted in ripped black jeans with a plunging neckline and a matching black top. She accessorised her ensemble with a furry black clutch and a pair of sleek black sunglasses.

While Davidson, 28, wore a blue blazer and sunglasses with a beige sweatshirt and matching beige shorts. He completed his look with socks, sandals, and a black Louis Vuitton backpack.

For unversed Kardashian and Davidson made headlines for the first time when they were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

