Thursday Jan 06 2022
Betty White will be laid to rest in a private funeral, confirms her rep

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

The legendary actor Betty White, who passed away at the age of 99 on the New Year’s Eve, is going to have a private funeral as per her wish.

The Golden Girls star’s publicist Jeff Witjas confirmed on Wednesday, “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish.”

“As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” her long-time rep told People.

Meanwhile, the time or day for the ceremony has not been disclosed yet nor the attendance of her co-stars is confirmed.

White died of a natural cause just a few weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.

In a statement last week, Witjas expressed, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again,” he added.

