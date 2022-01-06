 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi
Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma recently revealed that he had to spend Rs.9 Lakh in Maldives to get away with his ‘drunk tweet’ to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Instagram, the famed comedian dropped a short clip from his stand-up special I’m Not Done Yet

The video, originally shared by the streaming giant Netflix, shows the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor introducing himself, “I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now.”

“Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn’t know it was something you could get paid for,” he shared in the beginning of the video.

“There’s always an inner voice in an artist that says, ‘I am not done yet. I need to do something else.’ But where? So, the platform of Netflix attracted me. 

"They said they are interested in listening to my story,” Kapil said, adding, “You could say this is my story being told my way,” he added.

Spilling beans on his infamous tweet, Sharma said, “I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. 

"They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay costed me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education.”

“That one line costed me that much. I want to sue Twitter,” he added.


More From Showbiz:

Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation

Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!
Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan
Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'

Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'
Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'
Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19

Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19
Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says she moved to India to marry him

Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says she moved to India to marry him

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War
Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday
Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity
Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday
Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Latest

view all