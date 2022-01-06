Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma recently revealed that he had to spend Rs.9 Lakh in Maldives to get away with his ‘drunk tweet’ to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Instagram, the famed comedian dropped a short clip from his stand-up special I’m Not Done Yet.

The video, originally shared by the streaming giant Netflix, shows the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor introducing himself, “I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now.”

“Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn’t know it was something you could get paid for,” he shared in the beginning of the video.

“There’s always an inner voice in an artist that says, ‘I am not done yet. I need to do something else.’ But where? So, the platform of Netflix attracted me.

"They said they are interested in listening to my story,” Kapil said, adding, “You could say this is my story being told my way,” he added.

Spilling beans on his infamous tweet, Sharma said, “I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet.

"They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay costed me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education.”

“That one line costed me that much. I want to sue Twitter,” he added.



