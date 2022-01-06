 
Emotional tribute: Bride gets father's words embroidered on wedding veil after he dies of cancer

— instagram.com/somewhatsuvv/
  • Suvanya creates her bridal lenga by inscribing her late father's words on it.
  • Sunaina Khera designs red and elegant bridal dress for bride.
  • In video, Suvanya unveils how she lost her father to cancer in May 2021. 

A bride in India paid tribute to the memories of her late father by getting his words embroidered on the veil of her wedding dress.

The words were copied from a letter the later father wrote to his daughter.

According to a report by NDTV, Indian designer Sunaina Khera created the bridal gown for a woman named  Suvanya. 

When people who attended the wedding observed the inscription on her veil and inquired about it, she decided to film a social media video and narrate the story behind the move.

In the video, Suvanya unveiled how she lost her father to cancer in May 2021. Expressing her emotions, she said: "The emotional turmoil of not having him around will always get to me. Logical or not, I really wanted to feel his presence at the wedding, in a way that I can always hold on to, just like his letter."

That's the reason why she picked this phrase: "My heart to yours" from her father's letter and got it embroidered on the veil of her lehenga.

She also said in the video: "He had carefully crafted it with utmost honesty and love, in an attempt to convey what I mean to him." She added, "I got it framed and would read it every time I felt alone. I think it will take me a while to read that letter again." 

Her father had sent the letter to Suvanya on her previous birthday.



