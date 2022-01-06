Emotional tribute: Bride gets father's words embroidered on wedding veil after he dies of cancer

— instagram.com/somewhatsuvv/

Suvanya creates her bridal lenga by inscribing her late father's words on it.

Sunaina Khera designs red and elegant bridal dress for bride.

In video, Suvanya unveils how she lost her father to cancer in May 2021.

A bride in India paid tribute to the memories of her late father by getting his words embroidered on the veil of her wedding dress.

The words were copied from a letter the later father wrote to his daughter.

According to a report by NDTV, Indian designer Sunaina Khera created the bridal gown for a woman named Suvanya.

When people who attended the wedding observed the inscription on her veil and inquired about it, she decided to film a social media video and narrate the story behind the move.

In the video, Suvanya unveiled how she lost her father to cancer in May 2021. Expressing her emotions, she said: "The emotional turmoil of not having him around will always get to me. Logical or not, I really wanted to feel his presence at the wedding, in a way that I can always hold on to, just like his letter."



That's the reason why she picked this phrase: "My heart to yours" from her father's letter and got it embroidered on the veil of her lehenga.

She also said in the video: "He had carefully crafted it with utmost honesty and love, in an attempt to convey what I mean to him." She added, "I got it framed and would read it every time I felt alone. I think it will take me a while to read that letter again."

Her father had sent the letter to Suvanya on her previous birthday.







