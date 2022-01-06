 
Thursday Jan 06 2022
'Inseparable': Unvaccinated couple loses life to COVID-19 within 2 days

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

  • Couple — Bob and Sue Walker — dies of COVID-19 with a time gap of 48 hours.
  • Their daughter says her parents were "inseparable."
  • According to their son, neither of them was vaccinated and they both had health issues.

An American couple — Bob and Sue Walker — died of COVID-19 while being admitted to an Arizona hospital on separate floors. They were married for 44 years and used to call each other "mate" and "matey" because they were soulmates, their adult children told CNN

The daughter — Stephanie Walker, 40, told CNN: "They were truly, truly a couple, you know. I mean, nothing could come in between them and, unfortunately, COVID-19 took them both within 46 hours of each other."

Just before Thanksgiving, the couple discovered that they had COVID-19. As Sue was not feeling well, she started her treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) at the hospital as they thought the symptoms were of COVID.

Meanwhile, Bob took a home test for COVID-19 when his wife tested positive. 

The inseparable couple died a few days later in a Phoenix-area hospital — Sue on November 30 and Bob on December 2.

"It just happened very quickly," Charissa Walker, Stephanie's twin sister, told CNN.

"Neither of them was vaccinated and they both had health issues," son Jonathan Walker, 42, said. 

Bob had a severe issue of diabetes as his son said that his dad had kidney problems and other health issues in the past and recently had part of his foot amputated because of complications from diabetes.

"My parents loved each other. There was no doubt about that," he said. "They held true to their vows until death does us part."

"Death didn't even do them apart," Charissa said. "And I just hope I have a love like theirs."

