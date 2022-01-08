 
entertainment
Pete Davidson ‘already bonding’ well with Kim Kardashian’s sisters: source

Sources recently stepped forward with an update regarding Pete Davidson’s budding romance with Kim Kardashian.

An inside source brought this claim to light during their candid chat with Us Weekly.

The source started it all off by admitting that Pete has already met most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and has “bonded” with the momager Kris Jenner already too.

The insider started it all off by admitting that Kim and Pete are already “very in sync right now.”

The source also went on to add “They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”

This news comes shortly after rumors of Pete already having met Kim’s children hit mainstream media. 

