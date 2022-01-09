What's new on WhatsApp for business accounts?

Picture showing WhatsApp logo — AFP

The popular messaging application, WhatsApp, is here with a new feature update for its users registered with business accounts.



The feature will let users filter search results using new options, WABetaInfo reported, which means there will be more categories of searches including contacts, non-contacts and unread.

The new feature will enable business accounts to filter the contents of chats quickly according to their needs.

The feature is available on both WhatsApp Business for Android and WhatsApp Business for iOS. However, the WhatsApp messenger will not get this update.



If WhatsApp Business users don't find the feature updated on their applications, it means their WhatsApp account is not ready or they need to update their versions, the website added.