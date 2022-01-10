 
Monday Jan 10 2022
'Euphoria' Season 2 starring Zendaya premiers on HBO Max

Monday Jan 10, 2022

High school drama Euphoria Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season ever since the first season of the drama wrapped back in the summer 2019.

New episodes of Euphoria air on HBO every Sunday night. Euphoria‘s latest season airs exclusively on HBO.

According to Rollingstone.com, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial right now.

The second season of Euphoria will include eight episodes. Zendaya and Schafer will return for Season 2, and this season will also feature Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Eric Dane, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud and musician Dominic Fike.

