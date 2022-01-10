 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Find out what transports Prince Charles to ‘another dimension’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Britain’s Prince Charles has opened up about his passion for painting ahead of his first full exhibition
Britain’s Prince Charles has opened up about his passion for painting ahead of his first full exhibition

Britain’s Prince Charles has opened up about his passion for painting, which he says ‘transports him to another dimension’.

Charles, the heir to the British throne, is gearing up to share 79 of his personal watercolour paintings with the world at The Garrison Chapel in London where they will be on display till February 14.

The exhibition is the first of its kind and features outdoor sceneries painted in France, Scotland, Africa, and more, reported People.

Find out what transports Prince Charles to ‘another dimension’

Talking at the exhibit’s display panel, the Prince of Wales shared, “Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolour and to convey that almost 'inner' sense of texture, which is impossible to achieve via photography.”

For the prince, painting “refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach.”

“In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach,” said Charles.

The royal family has other artists too in addition to Charles, including Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’
Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry
Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested

Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested
Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter

Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter
Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’

Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart
Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’

Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’
Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes

Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes
Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans

Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans
Police ask for ‘no-fly’ zone over Windsor Castle in security review

Police ask for ‘no-fly’ zone over Windsor Castle in security review

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su makes history with Golden Globe win

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su makes history with Golden Globe win

John Stamos in ‘utter shock’ over ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget’s death

John Stamos in ‘utter shock’ over ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget’s death

Latest

view all