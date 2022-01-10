Find out what transports Prince Charles to ‘another dimension’

Britain’s Prince Charles has opened up about his passion for painting ahead of his first full exhibition

Britain’s Prince Charles has opened up about his passion for painting, which he says ‘transports him to another dimension’.

Charles, the heir to the British throne, is gearing up to share 79 of his personal watercolour paintings with the world at The Garrison Chapel in London where they will be on display till February 14.

The exhibition is the first of its kind and features outdoor sceneries painted in France, Scotland, Africa, and more, reported People.

Talking at the exhibit’s display panel, the Prince of Wales shared, “Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolour and to convey that almost 'inner' sense of texture, which is impossible to achieve via photography.”

For the prince, painting “refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach.”

“In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach,” said Charles.

The royal family has other artists too in addition to Charles, including Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton.