Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Cluster of COVID-19 cases: China aims to test 14 million residents of Tianjin

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

  • Within next 48 hours, Tianjin aims to carry out tests of its 14 million residents.
  • Residents can access public transport once found negative.
  • To eliminate disease in community, China pursues zero-COVID-19 policy.

After the discovery of a cluster of COVID-19 cases, Tianjin — the Chinese port city — has aimed to carry out the tests of its 14 million residents within the next 48 hours.

The residents are advised to stay at home until tested, and they would have to submit a negative result to obtain a health pass, which they'll be needing to access public transport, the BBC reported.

To eliminate the disease in the community, China decided to pursue a zero-COVID-19 policy.

China has functioned in contrast to other parts of the world, which have lightened the grip of lockdowns as followed by vaccination campaigns.

Meanwhile, China has countered small numbers of local cases with mass testing and tight lockdowns.

A large number of residents in Tianjin are waiting in large queues for their turns to be tested, the report says.

