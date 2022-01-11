 
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Gujarat: Pet lion mauls 11-year-old boy

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

  • Pet lion mauls 11-year-old kid’s arm in Gujarat's area of Adawal.
  • "Lion grabbed my arm with its teeth when I went near its cage," says boy.
  • Police files case against landowner and two workers; arrests one of them.

GUJARAT: A spine-chilling incident took place in Adawal area where a pet lion mauled an 11-year-old kid and severely injured his arm on Monday.

According to the rescue team, the kid was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by the lion. As a result, one of the boy's arms ended up being severely injured.

The boy told police that he went to see the lion along with his cousin, while the incident took place when he went near the lion’s cage.

Per the police reports, a man has been arrested and a case has been filed against him for keeping wild animals as a pet in accordance with the  Wildlife Act.

“A case has been registered against landowner named Fayaz along with two of his workers," police said, adding that one of them has been arrested.

