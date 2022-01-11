Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Royal chef Darren O'Grady, who spent several years cooking for the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family, has shed some light into the eating habits of the longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen was never a fan of famous fast food brands, but did in fact have a hankering for one kind of fast-food in particular.

The former royal chef, in an interview, has revealed that the 95-year-old is similar to the majority of the population in the sense that she loves a hamburger just as much as others.

She does, however, have some rather peculiar preferences when it comes to how her burger is made, saying the Queen prefers her burgers without a bun.



'It always tickled me at Balmoral, we would make our own burgers, They would shoot deer, and we would do venison burgers. There’d be gorgeous cranberry and everything stuffed into them, but we never set buns out,' revealed the chef.

Darren O'Grady, who has often spoken out about the eating habits of the Royal Family, was Queen Elizabeth II's personal chef for 15 years, and also served Prince Harry, Princess Diana, and Prince William over the course of his time at Buckingham Palace.