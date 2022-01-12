 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Canada advises citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution' during travel to Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File
Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File
  • Canada warns citizens against travelling to Pakistan.
  • Advises exercising "high degree of caution" during travel.
  • Pakistan rejects Canadian claims, says foreigners safe here.

OTTAWA/ISLAMABAD: The Canadian government has advised its citizens to exercise a "high degree of caution" while they travel to Pakistan, with Islamabad rejecting the claims.

"There is a threat of terrorism in Pakistan. The security situation is fragile and unpredictable. Several terrorist groups are present and operate across the country," the Canadian government's website stated in a new travel advisory.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping," it added.

The advisory on the Canadian governments website. — Government of Canada
The advisory on the Canadian government's website. — Government of Canada

The Canadian government, in the latest travel advisory, also asked the citizens to "avoid non-essential travel" to Karachi, saying that there is "violence and the risk of terrorism".

'Pakistan safe for every foreign national'

Responding to Canada's travel advisory, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is safe for every foreign national.

The interior minister said foreign nationals do not face a threat of terrorism in Pakistan anymore, as people from every sect and school of thought are living in harmony.

"There has been no incident with a Canadian national [in Pakistan] and neither do they need security here," the interior minister assured, noting that before revising the travel advisory, Ottawa did not contact Islamabad.

More From Pakistan:

Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as 28th chief justice on Feb 2: sources

Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as 28th chief justice on Feb 2: sources
SC declares Gutter Baghicha’s 200-acre land allotment to KMC Society illegal

SC declares Gutter Baghicha’s 200-acre land allotment to KMC Society illegal
Pakistanis not financially prepared for life after retirement: survey

Pakistanis not financially prepared for life after retirement: survey
Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months

Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months
Settlement of two tribes’ dispute 'good news' for Diamer-Bhasha dam: PM Imran Khan

Settlement of two tribes’ dispute 'good news' for Diamer-Bhasha dam: PM Imran Khan
Former president Zardari urges citizens to wear face masks

Former president Zardari urges citizens to wear face masks
New developments in suicide case of MBBS student

New developments in suicide case of MBBS student

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza, others

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza, others
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertakes official visit to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertakes official visit to Romania, Spain
SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification in Supreme Court

SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification in Supreme Court

Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures: SBP governor

Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures: SBP governor
Govt putting Pakistan 'at stake' for 'mere $1bn', Shahbaz says opposing 'mini-budget' approval

Govt putting Pakistan 'at stake' for 'mere $1bn', Shahbaz says opposing 'mini-budget' approval

Latest

view all