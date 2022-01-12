Canada advises citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution' during travel to Pakistan

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

Canada warns citizens against travelling to Pakistan .

Advises exercising "high degree of caution" during travel.

Pakistan rejects Canadian claims, says foreigners safe here.

OTTAWA/ISLAMABAD: The Canadian government has advised its citizens to exercise a "high degree of caution" while they travel to Pakistan, with Islamabad rejecting the claims.

"There is a threat of terrorism in Pakistan. The security situation is fragile and unpredictable. Several terrorist groups are present and operate across the country," the Canadian government's website stated in a new travel advisory.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping," it added.

The advisory on the Canadian government's website. — Government of Canada



The Canadian government, in the latest travel advisory, also asked the citizens to "avoid non-essential travel" to Karachi, saying that there is "violence and the risk of terrorism".

'Pakistan safe for every foreign national'

Responding to Canada's travel advisory, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is safe for every foreign national.

The interior minister said foreign nationals do not face a threat of terrorism in Pakistan anymore, as people from every sect and school of thought are living in harmony.

"There has been no incident with a Canadian national [in Pakistan] and neither do they need security here," the interior minister assured, noting that before revising the travel advisory, Ottawa did not contact Islamabad.