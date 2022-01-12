Pakistan 'strongly' condemns hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo vessel

A ship seized by Houthis off Yemen's Red Sea coast is seen in a frame grab from a video. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the hijacking of the United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel “Rawabi” by the Houthis near the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), such blatant acts not only threaten the freedom of maritime navigation but also "endanger international trade and security of the region.”

"Pakistan expresses its solidarity with the UAE and calls for the immediate release of the vessel and its crew," the statement read.

According to the UAE media, the ship had 11 crew members on board from five countries including seven Indian sailors and one each from Ethiopia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar.

The ship was on its way from Socotra Island in Yemen to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, carrying equipment leased by a Saudi company used in a field hospital on the island.