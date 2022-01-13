BIEK rejects news regarding result of Pre-Engineering examination 2021

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi. — Geo.tv/File

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Thursday issued a statement and rejected news circulating on social media regarding the issuing of result of the first year science Pre-Engineering group examination 2021.

The BIEK, in the statement, distanced itself saying that it has "nothing to do with this fake news circulating on social media."

News regarding results of intermediate examinations for the year 2021 is announced on the official website of inter board and Facebook page, it added.

For further guidance and news regarding examinations, students can visit the board's website www.biek.edu.pk, or its Facebook page www.facebook.com/BIEKarachi.