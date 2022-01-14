 
pakistan
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

'Not a wise idea': Social media reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 to kick off today

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

A file photo of a stall from Karachi Eat 2020.
A file photo of a stall from Karachi Eat 2020.

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Karachi, where the positivity rate reached 31% yesterday and the government is looking towards NCOC for a decision on a lockdown, much-anticipated food festival Karachi Eat 2022 has sparked a debate on social media, with many requesting to "cancel" the event.

The festival is taking place in the port city from January 14 (today) to January 16 at Beach View Park in Clifton, with visitors being requested to "mask up and strictly follow to the SOPs," according to Saad Hussain, a social media user.

However, a number of people have expressed worry, questioning organisers and authorities if organising a food festival when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in a city is a "wise idea?" and that they "can't understand the logic," as some have put it.

As the organisers of Karachi Eat move ahead with the festival, here is a rundown of how social media is reacting.

The event will follow strict SOPs, according to Mohsin Ahmed (Head of PR) of East River, the official agency for Karachi Eat. 

"Karachi Eat is mindful of the present scenario in the city," Ahmed said in a statement to The Express Tribune, "which is why all possible safety steps have been deployed to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival for all Karachi people."

More From Pakistan:

'Heading in right direction': PM Imran Khan launches National Security Policy's public version

'Heading in right direction': PM Imran Khan launches National Security Policy's public version
Sindh to impose lockdown, shut schools on NCOC's recommendation: CM Shah

Sindh to impose lockdown, shut schools on NCOC's recommendation: CM Shah
Hajj policy: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for intending pilgrims

Hajj policy: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for intending pilgrims
India may stage another false flag operation, Pakistan warns

India may stage another false flag operation, Pakistan warns
505 Pakistani households deprived of medical attention during COVID-19: report

505 Pakistani households deprived of medical attention during COVID-19: report
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues
Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship

Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship
Local court cancels interim bail of five suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Local court cancels interim bail of five suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case
Video of boy, girl one-wheeling in Lahore goes viral

Video of boy, girl one-wheeling in Lahore goes viral

Employees of Monal Restaurant protest against closure

Employees of Monal Restaurant protest against closure
BIEK rejects news regarding result of Pre-Engineering examination 2021

BIEK rejects news regarding result of Pre-Engineering examination 2021
Toxic liquor kills 14 in Sindh

Toxic liquor kills 14 in Sindh

Latest

view all