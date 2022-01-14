Cardi B talks about 'suicidal' thoughts after being dubbed 'drug addict'

Cardi B is opening up about her mental health after YouTuber Tasha K's accused rapper of being a prostitute, drug addict.



In a court hearing on Jan 13, the 29-year-old WAP hitmaker shared how Tasha's allegations made her feel helpless to the point she became 'suicidal.'

The mother-of-two also suffered from fatigue, anxiety, and migraines from disturbed marital life with husband Offset.

She testified, per TMZ, "I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband."

The Grammy winner filed her lawsuit against Tasha in 2019. In court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi alleged that Tasha used her social media to "spread malicious rumors, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities" for financial gain.