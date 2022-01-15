 
Saturday Jan 15 2022
Man goes looking for COVID-19 positive date who could infect him

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Representational image. — Reuters/File
  • Man requires companion who could prove that she currently has COVID-19.
  • Says he is "ready to pay hefty amount to anyone who could play as broker."
  • According to insurance officials, man owns COVID-19 insurance plan and might plan to make an insurance claim.

Everyone required some qualities in their companions and the requirements vary from person to person but recently, a man in Thailand shocked everyone with an absurd demand that he was looking for in a date: he wanted to go out with a woman who could prove that she currently has COVID-19.

A screenshot of a Line message group has gone viral on Facebook since January 11 in which someone has written on behalf of the client: “Looking for the infected only. Work starts at 10 pm,” Vice reported.

The post further mentioned: “The client wants to be positive [for COVID-19],” adding that the female companion should be able to prove she has the virus by presenting a positive result.

For the requirements, the man wrote in the post that he is ready to offer 3,000 to 5,000 Thai baht ($90 to $150), mentioning that he only wants to breathe on one another rather than trade bodily fluids. He also added up a commission worth of 600 baht ($18) for anyone who could act as a broker.

The suspicion, according to insurance officials and Thai media, is that he planned to make an insurance claim. For COVID-19 patients in Thailand, insurance companies have been offering plans with payouts as much as 200,000 baht ($6,000), Nikkei reported.

According to a local report, it has been investigated that the man is responsible for the recent advert and it's been discovered that he did own a COVID-19 insurance plan. 

The case has caught the attention of the insurance authority, which has warned of legal action, saying the man’s attempt to deliberately contract the virus “can be flagged as insurance fraud and may constitute a criminal offence.”

