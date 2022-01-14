 
pakistan
Friday Jan 14 2022
Web Desk

HEC tells foreign universities to seek approval before offering programmes in Pakistan

Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

The Higher Education Commission (HEC).  — Twitter/hecpkofficial
  • Foreign universities that intend to offer foreign degree programmes across Pakistan have to seek approval from HEC, per statement.
  • HEC shares list of foreign universities that offer Collaborative Degree Programmes in Pakistan.
  • Any local institutions or foreign programmes would be considered as illegal if they are not listed, it said. 

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) on  Friday said that foreign universities that intend to offer foreign degree programmes across Pakistan have to seek approval from the HEC first. 

Taking to Twitter, the HEC shared a list of foreign universities on Friday that offer Collaborative Degree Programmes in Pakistan. 

According to the statement: "HEC has been empowered to prescribe conditions under which institutions, including those that are not part of the state's educational system, may be opened and operated across the country."

It further stated that "any local institutions or foreign programmes would be considered as illegal if they are not listed."

The HEC further said that students can access the list by visiting HEC's official website hec.gov.pk/site/FCI.

