 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Tormented 'Betty Blue' director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Tormented Betty Blue director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies

French film director Jean-Jacques Beineix died on Thursday at the age of 75, his family told Agence France Presse on Friday.

Beineix came to prominence with his first film, “Diva”, in 1980, and achieved wider international fame in 1986 with the movie “Betty Blue”, starring Jean-Hugues Anglade and Beatrice Dalle.

The filmmaker -- who tended to take criticism to heart -- never forgot the drubbing he took for his first film "Diva" in 1981, which only became a hit in France after it had been heaped with prizes abroad.

Decades later Beineix -- a pioneer of the French "cinema du look" that was later embraced by Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") -- was still smarting from being dismissed for his "ad-man's aesthetic" of favouring style over story.

"No one is a prophet in their own land," said Beineix, who trained as a doctor before making his name with a striking television public health warning about AIDS.

His second film "The Moon in the Gutter", starring Gerard Depardieu and Nastassja Kinski, also got a critical kicking, with Beineix saying he "never got over" being booed at its premiere at the Cannes film festival in 1983.AFP

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth didn't allow Andrew's lawyer in during meeting with her son

Queen Elizabeth didn't allow Andrew's lawyer in during meeting with her son
Royal family's shame dominates headlines around world as Queen removes Andrew's titles

Royal family's shame dominates headlines around world as Queen removes Andrew's titles

Downing Street apologises to Queen Elizabeth

Downing Street apologises to Queen Elizabeth

Virginia Giuffre vows to 'expose the truth' after Prince Andrew's titles removed

Virginia Giuffre vows to 'expose the truth' after Prince Andrew's titles removed
Prince Charles dodges question over Prince Andrew day after titles removed

Prince Charles dodges question over Prince Andrew day after titles removed
Prince Andrew 'cut adrift' from royal family after dropping titles

Prince Andrew 'cut adrift' from royal family after dropping titles

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival
Royal family member marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Qatar

Royal family member marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Qatar
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West
Man on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover refiles lawsuit against band

Man on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover refiles lawsuit against band
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre 'not interested' in financial settlement

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre 'not interested' in financial settlement

Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch

Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch

Latest

view all