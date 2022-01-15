 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Harry to react to Queen's decision to strip Andrew of royal titles?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Meghan Markle and Harry to react to Queens decision to strip Andrew of royal titles?

Royal fans are in shock after latest hearing in Prince Andrew's sexual lawsuit led to removal of his royal and military titles.

The US judge's decision to not dismiss the lawsuit came as latest blow to the family that was already drawing criticism over the "treatment" meted out to Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry.

The couple has now moved to California after stepping drown from their royal duties.

Some royal fans think that the couple would react to the latest developments in the UK which saw Andrew lose his royal titles.

Others think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would give a vague response because  Andrew's the father of Princess Eugenie who is accused of siding with Meghan and Harry.

Royal fans had been accusing Eugenie of leaking information to the couple amid their dispute with the royal family.  

While Meghan and Harry are unlikely to issue any formal statement on the matter, people are convinced that they would soon discuss the issue in their media appearances.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire chairman of royal palaces

Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire chairman of royal palaces

Over 20 million people watch Meghan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engagement video

Over 20 million people watch Meghan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engagement video
Tormented 'Betty Blue' director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies

Tormented 'Betty Blue' director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies
Queen Elizabeth didn't allow Andrew's lawyer in during meeting with her son

Queen Elizabeth didn't allow Andrew's lawyer in during meeting with her son
Royal family's shame dominates headlines around world as Queen removes Andrew's titles

Royal family's shame dominates headlines around world as Queen removes Andrew's titles

Downing Street apologises to Queen Elizabeth

Downing Street apologises to Queen Elizabeth

Virginia Giuffre vows to 'expose the truth' after Prince Andrew's titles removed

Virginia Giuffre vows to 'expose the truth' after Prince Andrew's titles removed
Prince Charles dodges question over Prince Andrew day after titles removed

Prince Charles dodges question over Prince Andrew day after titles removed
Prince Andrew 'cut adrift' from royal family after dropping titles

Prince Andrew 'cut adrift' from royal family after dropping titles

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival
Royal family member marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Qatar

Royal family member marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Qatar
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West

Latest

view all