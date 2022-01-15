Peshawar’s cardiac hospital nominated for ISO 9001 Certificate

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), has been listed in a ranking of international-standard institutions.— Geo.tv/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's only cardiac hospital, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), has been nominated for an ISO 9001 Certificate by a European audit firm, reported Geo News Saturday.

PIC has been declared a hospital compliant with international standards following the completion of an audit by the firm, according to PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum.

Anjum said that PIC is the first public hospital in Pakistan that has been nominated for ISO certification.



The European firm conducted the audit of the hospital's healthcare system, equipment, and medical personnel, said the official.

The audit concluded that the hospital's provision of timely and high-quality medical treatment and management were outstanding, the spokesperson added.