 
health
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Sheeba Haider

Peshawar’s cardiac hospital nominated for ISO 9001 Certificate

By
Sheeba Haider

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), has been listed in a ranking of international-standard institutions.— Geo.tv/File
Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), has been listed in a ranking of international-standard institutions.— Geo.tv/File

  • Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) achieves milestone.
  • European audit firm nominates PIC for an ISO 9001 Certificate.
  • PIC becomes Pakistan's first public hospital nominated for ISO certification, says spokesperson.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's only cardiac hospital, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), has been nominated for an ISO 9001 Certificate by a European audit firm, reported Geo News Saturday.

PIC has been declared a hospital compliant with international standards following the completion of an audit by the firm, according to PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum.

Related items

Anjum said that PIC is the first public hospital in Pakistan that has been nominated for ISO certification.

The European firm conducted the audit of the hospital's healthcare system, equipment, and medical personnel, said the official. 

The audit concluded that the hospital's provision of timely and high-quality medical treatment and management were outstanding, the spokesperson added.

More From Health:

Explainer: How mild is the Omicron?

Explainer: How mild is the Omicron?
Top US health body advises against using loosely woven cloth masks

Top US health body advises against using loosely woven cloth masks
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues
Short shelf lives see poor nations decline millions of Covid jabs: UN

Short shelf lives see poor nations decline millions of Covid jabs: UN
Explainer: What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?

Explainer: What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?
Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron
Pakistan records 3,000 coronavirus cases for first time in four months

Pakistan records 3,000 coronavirus cases for first time in four months
Omicron especially dangerous for unvaccinated: WHO

Omicron especially dangerous for unvaccinated: WHO
US cancer death rate dropped by a third since 1991

US cancer death rate dropped by a third since 1991
Too soon to treat COVID-19 like flu as Omicron spreads: WHO

Too soon to treat COVID-19 like flu as Omicron spreads: WHO
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio over 3% for third consecutive day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio over 3% for third consecutive day
Pfizer expects Omicron vaccine to be ready in March

Pfizer expects Omicron vaccine to be ready in March

Latest

view all