 
health
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
AFP

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Demonstrators hold flags and placards as they march to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the vaccine mandate in front of the State Opera in Vienna, Austria. Agencies
Demonstrators hold flags and placards as they march to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the vaccine mandate in front of the State Opera in Vienna, Austria. Agencies

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Protests in Austria, France, Italy -

Thousands demonstrate against restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of Covid in several European countries.

Austrian police report that 27,000 people turned out in Vienna to protest plans to make vaccination compulsory.

Thousands also marched in cities across France against tighter restrictions on people not vaccinated, while thousands protested in the Italian capital Rome.

- 'Wine Fridays' headache for British PM -

A newspaper report that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson witnessed weekly drinking sessions by his staff throughout the coronavirus pandemic has stoked fresh calls from his own party for him to quit.

- Covid case in Beijing -

An Omicron case has been detected in Beijing, officials in the Chinese capital say, as the country battles multiple outbreaks of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant ahead of the Winter Olympics next month.

- Australia detains Djokovic, again -

Australia returns Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic to detention, saying his opposition to vaccination against Covid could cause "civil unrest", but a new court appeal is scheduled for Sunday.

- More than 5.5 million dead -

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,528,972 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources Saturday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 849,259, followed by Brazil with 620,796, India on 485,752 and Russia 320,634.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

More From Health:

Explainer: How mild is the Omicron?

Explainer: How mild is the Omicron?
Peshawar’s cardiac hospital nominated for ISO 9001 Certificate

Peshawar’s cardiac hospital nominated for ISO 9001 Certificate
Top US health body advises against using loosely woven cloth masks

Top US health body advises against using loosely woven cloth masks
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues
Short shelf lives see poor nations decline millions of Covid jabs: UN

Short shelf lives see poor nations decline millions of Covid jabs: UN
Explainer: What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?

Explainer: What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?
Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron
Pakistan records 3,000 coronavirus cases for first time in four months

Pakistan records 3,000 coronavirus cases for first time in four months
Omicron especially dangerous for unvaccinated: WHO

Omicron especially dangerous for unvaccinated: WHO
US cancer death rate dropped by a third since 1991

US cancer death rate dropped by a third since 1991
Too soon to treat COVID-19 like flu as Omicron spreads: WHO

Too soon to treat COVID-19 like flu as Omicron spreads: WHO
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio over 3% for third consecutive day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio over 3% for third consecutive day

Latest

view all