Sunday Jan 16 2022
Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

American actor, Lili Reinhart, who is known for her performance in Riverdale, recently shed light on her 'vulnerable' battle against obsessive thoughts about her body image.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old actor uploaded a series of videos on Story to reveal how 'body standards in media' has been taking a troll on her.

"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week,” Reinhart expressed ‘in the hope that any of her fans who are also struggling don't feel so alone’ while adding, "I'm here with you.”

The Hustlers actor shared her take on dealing with mean comments, “It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning."

Reinhart also admitted that she was clueless of the impact of ‘being in the industry’ could create on her ‘own body acceptance and positivity.’

“I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women," the actor continued.

"My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma... I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20."

