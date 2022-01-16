Kanye West thanks Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott to ease his suffering

 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West has thanked Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott for giving him the location of his daughter Chicago's birthday party.

Kanye, 44,  appeared to be upset when he claimed that Kim didn't tell him where the four-year-old's party was taking place.

However, Kanye's suffering came to an end when the star attended the lavish bash held at Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills home.

After leaving his daughter's party, the rapper updated fans on his Instagram Live and said he was 'so happy right now'.

"I just got to shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family," he explained.

"I just saw everybody; Kris, Corey and Kylie – Kylie let me in when I got to the spot because security stopped me once again when I got there."

The rapper continued: "It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone just had a great time and I’m really happy that I could be there for my children and I just thank everybody for their support in this situation because it’s letting me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative."

