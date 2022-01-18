Nine-year old Flintshire boy passes GCSE mathematics exam





"I genuinely believe he's got the type of mind that Nasa would like to employ," Lenoardo's tutor says.

Boy's parents say they were "overwhelmed, overjoyed and super, super proud".



Leonardo — a nine-year-old boy from Mostyn, Flintshire — secured a C grade in the intermediate-level maths exam, which is generally attempted by students six or seven years older than him.

According to the BBC, his tutor — Jade Ashbrook, said: "I genuinely believe he's got the type of mind that Nasa would like to employ." While his parents — Michael and Emma Del Rosso said they were "overwhelmed, overjoyed and super, super proud".



The boy's mother, Del Rosso, said: "It's a massive thing for a nine-year-old to sit down for two exams of 90 minutes each.

"We didn't know that he'd be able to cope with that bit, just going through the process of taking the exam.

"We're thrilled that he did and to come out with a pass is just unbelievable."

Rhian Roberts, his teacher at Ysgol y Llan in Whitford, near Holywell, said that everyone at his primary school was "astounded" by Leonardo's ability.

His parents hired a personal tutor who came once a week, and most of the days Leonardo worked hard his way through textbooks and test papers.

He had to sit in a separate room from the 15 and 16-year-old pupils also taking the exam in November at nearby Hawarden High School.

Leonardo's hard work paid off with a grade just below the maximum B grade available for the intermediate level.

Ashbrook said: "With maths and science, he's going to be a name to look out for in the future."