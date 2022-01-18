Maryam says fall of PTI government 'matter of days'

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz talks to journalists outside Islamabad High Court in the Federal Capital on January 18, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Maryam Nawaz says mechanism to change PTI govt will be revealed soon.

She says PTI members do not respect Imran Khan despite him being PM.

Farrukh Habib responds, says govt to complete constitutional term.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that judging by the government's condition, it is only a matter of days, not months or weeks, before it is sent packing.

The PML-N vice-president, talking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), said the mechanism to change the government will soon be revealed before the people.

"But first, we will have to get rid of this incompetent government," she said. "The whole nation is aware of the truth behind the controversy they are trying to stir."

She said that despite going through a "trial" phase, not a single member of the provincial assembly of Nawaz Sharif's PML-N decided to part ways with the party.

"But despite Imran Khan being the sitting prime minister, his party members do not respect him," the PML-N vice-president said.

"The urgency with which PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) seeks to topple the government is only outmatched by government representatives themselves seeking to do the same," she said in response to a question.

Farrukh Habib responds

Responding to Maryam, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that according to the PML-N vice-president, the government was going to be toppled last December.

"We have [formed a government] through the people's vote, we will complete our constitutional term," the state minister said.

Habib said the PML-N vice-president was part of the losing team, as he slammed the PDM for announcing a long march to oust the government seven times.

Criticising ex-prime minister Nawaz, he said the former premier was declared ineligible by the Supreme Court as he had "looted" the country's wealth. He said Nawaz was not seeking treatment in London, but rather it was an excuse to prolong his stay abroad.

"Nawaz's only place is Adiala Jail [...] he should come back, we will even provide him with an [air] ticket," he said.

He claimed there was a split in-between the PML-N, with Maryam and party president Shahbaz Sharif trying to bring each other down.