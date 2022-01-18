 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Azaz Syed

Texas hostage-taker Malik Faisal had no criminal record in Pakistan

By
Azaz Syed

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

British national Faisal who was shot dead in FBI's operation in Texas. — BBC

  • Police say Faisal had visited Pakistan 11 times from 2007 to 2020. 
  • Say Faisal's ancestral house is located in Jehlum.
  • Say Faisal had no affiliation with religious parties or criminal record in Pakistan.

No criminal records of British national Malik Faisal Akram — who was shot dead in the United States after he held four people hostage inside a synagogue — were found in Pakistan, police have revealed.

Malik had held people hostage to demand the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American neuroscientist, who has been imprisoned in the United States for more than a decade.

According to police, Akram had visited Pakistan 11 times from 2007 to 2020, but no records of his affiliation with a religious party or involvement in criminal activities were found in the country.

Sources revealed that the British national's ancestral house was located in Jehlum, while his father also visits Pakistan from the United Kingdom from time to time.

Faisal’s wedding ceremony had taken place in Jehlum, sources said, while his wife and children live separately in the United Kingdom.

Last Saturday, Faisal had held four people hostage for more than 10 hours at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, while he made demands for the release of Dr Aafia. After Akram was gunned down, all the hostages were reported free and safe. 

