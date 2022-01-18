 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott attended LA Rams football game on Monday at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles where a sewage pipe blast created panic during his presence.

The 30-year-old rapper, who kept a low profile, left a few minutes before the game ended. When he was at the game, a sewage pipe burst at the stadium, affecting the lower suite levels.

Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again, who was in a field-level suite, opted to stand in the back of the room with his friends. 

During the second half of the game, a sewage pipe ruptured and led to a putrid smell throughout the field-level boxes. According to attendees, the smell was almost enough to get some people to leave early.

Travis Scott, who returned to the states for his daughter Stormi's joint birthday party with her cousin Chicago, left the stadium a few minutes before the game ended due to a burst sewage pipe nearby.

It was his first public appearance after the tragic Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 people lost their lives. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are expecting their second child together.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'
Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday
BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world
Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?
Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns

Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns
Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Latest

view all