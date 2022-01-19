Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?

Prince Charles used retired police protection officers that can be used for protection, said royal biographer Angela Levin while reacting to a 2002 Guardian report that Prince Charles privately paid for two full-time police protection officers for his then longterm mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles.

The report was shared by Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom", and a friend of Meghan Markle.



"It is just as open to Harry. Met Police not available for anyone to hire," said Levin.

She said, "It is insisting on knowing what is going on in UK intelligence that Harry can't have."

The debate started it was reported that Prince Harry has applied for a judicial review of UK Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally pay for his security during his UK visits.



Harry was reported to have said that it's too dangerous for his family to visit the UK due to security threats.

Royal correspondent Richard Parlmer said, "All the signs are that UK government officials, courtiers, and police believe Prince Harry has little chance of creating a legal precedent to turn Met Police personal protection officers into guns for hire available to any showbiz celebrities wanting to tap into intelligence."