Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian has flaunted her toned body as she basked in the sunshine in throwback snaps from her romantic Bahamas getaway with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim, who recently embroiled in a battle with her estranged husband Kanye over access to his kids, shared pair of throwback snaps on her Instagram Wednesday.

The 41-year-old TV personality and socialite dressed her famous figure in the plunging black tiny top as she reclined in the sand during a beach getaway with her beau.

Kim apparently teased Kanye and his new girl Julia Fox, who's also showcasing her fit figure in series of  photos, with her sizzling pics.

Julia has recently showed off her killer curves and toned abs in steamy pics with Kanye West.

Kim's move to share throwbacks seems to be a new challenge to Julia amid their ongoing efforts to wow their fans.

