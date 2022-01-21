WhatsApp in works to allow iOS message transfer to Android

A representational image of WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp on Friday submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Programme, which would allow users to move their chat history from Android to iOS once approved.

“WhatsApp is officially working on the ability to migrate your chat history from WhatsApp for Android to iOS, for a future update!” read a post on WABetainfo.com.

According to the platform that keeps an update about the instant-messaging app, users would be able to migrate their chat history from iOS to Samsung devices.

“WhatsApp and Google have already enabled the support for migrating your chat history from iOS to Pixel phones,” WABetainfor said, adding that Android 12 devices will be supported to receive the chat history from iOS at a later date.

Sharing screenshots of the development, the portal noted that they had already spotted the ability to move chat history from Android to iOS, “available in a future update, but there was no news on iOS.”

A screengrab from a future update. — WABetainfo

“As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp will ask for your permission to import the chat history before starting the process,” it said.

However, WABetainfo further added that unfortunately, this feature is not available right now, and supported operating systems are unknown.