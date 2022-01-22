Side-eye meme girl to auction picture for $15,000

— Facebook/Instagram

Two-year-old Chloe Clem, who is better known as Side-Eye Chloe took the internet by storm nine years ago. If that name doesn't ring a bell, then you might recognise her by that picture of her in the car's backseat in which she looked completely unimpressed while going to Disneyland.

Chloe — now 10-years-old — looks unrecognisable in her recent Instagram post in which she could be seen all smiles with braces.

After becoming an internet sensation in 2013 with a not-so-excited look, the girl started hosting her own podcast which is known as Podsitivity - Touching the World. Not only that, she has a family of more than 525,000 followers on Instagram.

Along with her mother Katie, Chloe wants to earn through her meme by selling it as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

NFT is a digital token that has no equal and it can't be traded with something else. You can be the owner of anything by owning the original piece, be it a piece of art, pictures, etc.

According to The Sun, Chloe's parents hope to pay off her college tuition fee in the future by auctioning off the picture by starting bids at 5 Ethereum which is equal to $15,000.

"It’s a cool opportunity, especially if there’s a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme they’ll be able to own it. Even Chloe has said ‘that’s pretty cool’ – it’s a typical 10-year-old thing to say," said her mother. "Chloe is like, ‘I’d like to buy a horse, I’d like to build a Walt Disney World,’ but I’d just like to put her through college," Katie added.

The original video posted by the Clems garnered 15 million views and the image has been shared by millions of netizens.

Chloe's family saw her picture all over the Google offices on their trip to Brazil.

However, Chloe is not the only one to gain from the meme. There are many other memes to make loads of money after turning into NFTs which also includes the Disaster Meme Girl to be sold for $500,000 in 2021.