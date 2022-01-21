'My mother is Hindu, father Muslim': Salman Khan says after neighbour defames him

Bollywood superstar actor Salman Khan — twitter.com/itsss_shivam/File

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour, Ketan Kakkad, for allegedly defaming him and questioning his religious beliefs.



Khan's lawyer has accused his neighbour of unnecessarily bringing in his religious identity and defaming him in public.

A request has been put in court by the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star's legal team to take down or block all abusive content against him on social networking sites, Zee News reported.

Salman Khan's lawsuit states that Ketan has made"slanderous comments against the actor while speaking to a YouTuber."

Both Salman and Ketan have properties in Panvel in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Ketan owns a plot on the hill besides Khan's farmhouse.

On Thursday, Khan's lawyer Pradeep Gandhi read out the report's substantial portions of Ketan Kakkad's posts and interviews in front of the court. He said that Ketan had accused the actor of being "a front for the D Gang," commenting on his religious identity and implying that he was "connected to the ruling party at the central and state level." The neighbour, according to the lawyer, has further levelled allegations of child trafficking against the actor, adding that "bodies of film stars are buried in his farmhouse."

Khan responded to his lawyer, saying: "Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant's imagination. In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals."



He continued: "You are an educated person... not a Gunda-chhap to make such allegations. The easiest thing nowadays is to gather some people, get on social media and vent out all your anger."

Khan further added that he has "no desire to join politics."



Salman has also added big names of social media, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and search engine giant Google to the lawsuit, requesting they should be directed to block and remove the "defamatory content against him" from their websites.

