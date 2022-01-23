 
world
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Reuters

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

By
Reuters

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

New Zealands Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses via pre-recorded video the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses via pre-recorded video the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters

  • New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's wedding rumoured to be imminent though she had not disclosed a date for it.
  • NZ to impose mask rules, limit gatherings from midnight on Sunday after cluster of nine COVID-19 Omicron cases surfaced.
  • A family and flight attendant test positive upon arrival in Nelson from Auckland.

SYDNEY: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, she told reporters on Sunday.

New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine COVID-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding.

A family returned to Nelson in the South Island by plane after attending a wedding and other events in Auckland in the North Island. The family and a flight attendant tested positive.

New Zealand will move to a red setting under its COVID-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing. Indoor hospitality settings such as bars and restaurants and events like weddings will be capped at 100 people. The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Arden said.

Related items

"My wedding will not be going ahead," she told reporters, adding she was sorry for anyone caught up in a similar scenario. Ardern had not disclosed her wedding date, but it was rumoured to be imminent.

Asked by reporters how she felt about the cancellation of her wedding to longtime partner and fishing-show host Clarke Gayford, Ardern replied: "Such is life."

She added, "I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience."

New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020. The government pushed back plans for a phased reopening from mid-January to the end of February out of concern about a potential Omicron outbreak as in neighbouring Australia.

People able to travel to New Zealand under narrow exceptions must apply to stay at state-managed quarantine facilities. The government last week stopped issuing any new slots amid a surge in the number of people arriving with Omicron.

About 94% of New Zealand's population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated and about 56% of those eligible have had booster shots.

More From World:

Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start

Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start
No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.

No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.
Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France

Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France
US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action

US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action
Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism
World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft

World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft
Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID

One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID
American flight turns around mid-air after woman refuses to wear mask

American flight turns around mid-air after woman refuses to wear mask
Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'

Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'
We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor

We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor

Latest

view all