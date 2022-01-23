 
world
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Bride cancels wedding after groom slaps her for dancing with his cousin

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Representational image showing a brides hands. Photo: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Representational image showing a bride's hands. Photo: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

  • The man lost his cool when his cousin placed his hands on the bride's shoulder while dancing with her.
  • When bride climbed the stage to join the groom, she slapped her in front of everyone.
  • Woman found another man among the guests and tied the knot with him on the scheduled date.

Only a few hours before tying the knot, a woman in India called her wedding off when her groom-to-be slapped her in front of everyone for dancing with his cousin.

According to India Today, the incident took place when the bride-to-be was dancing with the groom-to-be, but his cousin held her hand and started dancing. They even placed their hands on each other's shoulders.

The move irked the groom and he pushed his cousin away from his bride to be, the report said. 

Later on, when the bride climbed the stage to join her husband-to-be, he slapped her in front of everyone, the bride's family claimed, per the report. 

Related items

Unable to tolerate the man's behaviour, the bride — with the approval of her family — called the wedding off and refused to tie the knot with the man.

What's more, she even found another man who came to attend the wedding and decide to marry him. Their wedding took place on the scheduled day and time, but at a different venue, the report said.

On the other hand, the rejected groom-to-be has filed a complaint at the Panruti all-women police station, seeking compensation of INR700,000, which was spent on the wedding arrangements.

More From World:

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start

Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start
No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.

No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.
Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France

Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France
US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action

US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action
Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism
World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft

World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft
Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID

One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID
American flight turns around mid-air after woman refuses to wear mask

American flight turns around mid-air after woman refuses to wear mask
Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'

Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'

Latest

view all