Bride cancels wedding after groom slaps her for dancing with his cousin

Only a few hours before tying the knot, a woman in India called her wedding off when her groom-to-be slapped her in front of everyone for dancing with his cousin.

According to India Today, the incident took place when the bride-to-be was dancing with the groom-to-be, but his cousin held her hand and started dancing. They even placed their hands on each other's shoulders.



The move irked the groom and he pushed his cousin away from his bride to be, the report said.

Later on, when the bride climbed the stage to join her husband-to-be, he slapped her in front of everyone, the bride's family claimed, per the report.

Unable to tolerate the man's behaviour, the bride — with the approval of her family — called the wedding off and refused to tie the knot with the man.



What's more, she even found another man who came to attend the wedding and decide to marry him. Their wedding took place on the scheduled day and time, but at a different venue, the report said.

On the other hand, the rejected groom-to-be has filed a complaint at the Panruti all-women police station, seeking compensation of INR700,000, which was spent on the wedding arrangements.