WhatsApp will soon let you move chats from Android to iOS

Representational image. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has submitted a new version update, under which the company may be working to bring in a feature to move the chat history from an Android phone to an iOS one, WABetaInfo reported.



So what is the "move chats to iOS" feature all about?

As we know, WhatsApp users will be able to transfer chats from iOS to Android 12 phones soon. But the company has announced the possibility to transfer chat history from Android to iOS as well now.

Once the feature is enabled, WhatsApp may ask for a user's permission to import the chat history before the process is started, as can be seen in this screenshot provided by WABetaInfo.



After the permission is granted, the app will then instruct the user to keep the app open and phone unlocked as it migrates their chats.



However, there were no further details about the feature or news about when it will finally be released.

WhatsApp users can already migrate their chats from iOS to Samsung devices and WhatsApp and Google have enabled support for migrating chat history from iOS to Pixel phones.