Several wounded in German lecture hall shooting, gunman dead: police

Police cars stand on the campus of the University in Heidelberg, southwestern Germany, after an attack on January 24, 2022. A gunman injured several people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead. — PRIEBE / DPA / AFP

"A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator is dead," say police.

Major police operation is underway at the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus.

Germany has been hit in recent years by a spate of attacks, mostly perpetrated by religious extremists or far-right militants.

FRANKFURT: A gunman injured several people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead.



A major police operation was underway at the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus, they added on Twitter, urging people to steer clear of the area "so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely".

Heidelberg is a picturesque university town in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to a population of around 160,000 people.

The university's Neuenheimer Feld campus hosts natural sciences departments, part of the university clinic as well as a botanical garden.

School shootings, however, are relatively rare in Germany, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

In 2009, a former pupil killed nine students, three teachers and three passers-by in a school shooting at Winnenden, also in Baden-Wuerttemberg. The gunman then killed himself.

In 2002, a 19-year-old former student, apparently in revenge for having been expelled, gunned down 16 people including 12 teachers and two students at a school in the central German city of Erfurt. He too then killed himself.