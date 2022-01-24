 
world
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
AFP

Several wounded in German lecture hall shooting, gunman dead: police

By
AFP

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Police cars stand on the campus of the University in Heidelberg, southwestern Germany, after an attack on January 24, 2022. A gunman injured several people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead. — PRIEBE / DPA / AFP
Police cars stand on the campus of the University in Heidelberg, southwestern Germany, after an attack on January 24, 2022. A gunman injured several people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead. — PRIEBE / DPA / AFP

  • "A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator is dead," say police.
  • Major police operation is underway at the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus.
  • Germany has been hit in recent years by a spate of attacks, mostly perpetrated by religious extremists or far-right militants.

FRANKFURT: A gunman injured several people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead.

"A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator is dead," Mannheim police said in a statement.

A major police operation was underway at the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus, they added on Twitter, urging people to steer clear of the area "so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely".

Heidelberg is a picturesque university town in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to a population of around 160,000 people.

The university's Neuenheimer Feld campus hosts natural sciences departments, part of the university clinic as well as a botanical garden.

Germany has been hit in recent years by a spate of attacks, mostly perpetrated by religious extremists or far-right militants.

School shootings, however, are relatively rare in Germany, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

In 2009, a former pupil killed nine students, three teachers and three passers-by in a school shooting at Winnenden, also in Baden-Wuerttemberg. The gunman then killed himself.

In 2002, a 19-year-old former student, apparently in revenge for having been expelled, gunned down 16 people including 12 teachers and two students at a school in the central German city of Erfurt. He too then killed himself.

More From World:

UK's Johnson orders investigation into Muslim ex-minister's claims

UK's Johnson orders investigation into Muslim ex-minister's claims
Afghan education ministry promises reopening schools for all in March

Afghan education ministry promises reopening schools for all in March
Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo
Pet hamster tests positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong

Pet hamster tests positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong
'10 minutes': Indian grocery startups promise of quick deliveries, heats concerns of road safety

'10 minutes': Indian grocery startups promise of quick deliveries, heats concerns of road safety
My 'Muslimness' was a problem, says sacked British minister

My 'Muslimness' was a problem, says sacked British minister
Bride cancels wedding after groom slaps her for dancing with his cousin

Bride cancels wedding after groom slaps her for dancing with his cousin
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start

Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start
No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.

No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.
Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France

Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France
US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action

US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action

Latest

view all