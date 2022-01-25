'Shocking incident': Female customer punched by security guard in popular food outlet

Representational image. — AFP/File

A shocking incident has taken place in a well-renowned food outlet in the UK when a female customer was punched in the face and dragged along the floor by a security guard of the outlet.

The incident took place around 6:30pm on Sunday and the scene was witnessed by people in fear as the young woman fell flat to the floor in the food outlet, The Sun reported.

It could be seen in the video that the woman is clawing at the bouncer's legs as she tries to stand up, before the guard yells "off you go" and points to the door.

The outlet has started an investigation about the incident while the security guard — who works for an external firm — has been taken off-duty.

A spokesperson for the food outlet said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence or abuse of any kind.

"The individual in question works for an external security company and will not be on duty at any of our restaurants while we carry out a full investigation into this incident."

A source told The Sun: "Something needs to be publicly said about this 'security guard' in Maccies.