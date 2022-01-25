Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in Peshawar

Lockdown has been imposed in different areas of Peshawar. File photo

Peshawar's city administration declares imposition of smart lockdown in different areas with high COVID-19 cases.

The district administration of Peshawar has imposed a smart lockdown in eight different COVID-19 hotspots of the city as part of arrangements to contain the spread of the infection during the fifth wave.

The areas where the COVID-19 restrictions have been announced include Hayatabad Phase 4, Hazar Khawani, Gulbahar No. 4, Dilla Zak Road and Warsak Road, according to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar.

Shops of essential items like food and medicines, and emergency services will remain open. Exit and entry points will remain blocked in these areas during the smart lockdown.

"Under the restrictions no general entry or exit to this locality by any person, except those supplying essential commodities, shall be allowed. All types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited," says the notification.

"All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies and emergency etc.) would remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only."

According to the district administration, the purpose of imposing the smart lockdown is to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The restriction came into force from 4pm yesterday (January 24) and will remain in place till further orders.