Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Piers Morgan comes out in support of Joe Rogan

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Piers Morgan has come out in support of Joe Rogan after Neil Young threatened to pull his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of its relationship with the podcaster.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter and shared a photo of Joe Rogan with a supporting note.

He tweeted, “The ongoing campaign to cancel @joerogan is so pathetic. I don’t agree with some things he says/believes but he’s one of the most interesting, curious & challenging interviewers in the world right now - and he’s never afraid to change his mind.”

“We need more not fewer Joe Rogans,” Piers Morgan said.

Earlier, Neil Young threatened to pull his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of its relationship with podcaster Joe Rogan, who the prolific singer-songwriter accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday.

