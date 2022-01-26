 
Sikhs observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

The Sikh community marked the Indian Republic Day (January 26) as “Black Day” in the northeastern states of India.

On the occasion, the social, freedom, and militant movements of the north eastern states of India observed shutter-down and wheel jam strikes, which affected the daily routine in the states.

These movements (Nagaland Army, ULFA-I, PLA, SOREPA, etc) reaffirmed their commitment to continue the military struggle until they are liberated from the Indian occupation.

The flags of the military organisation (ULFA-I) were also waived by the people fighting for independence at various places in Assam.

Meanwhile, Sikhs for Justice recorded a symbolic protest in the Indian High Commission Room by hanging posters.

Protest by Dalit Organizations in Bijnor, UP demanding caste based census on Republic Day.
Protest by Dalit Organizations in Bijnor, UP demanding caste based census on Republic Day.

A large number of protesters were also gathered in the European Union capital Brussels. However, none of these protests was televised because of a ban by the Indian government.

