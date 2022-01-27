Kim Kardashian’s rep refutes existence of second explicit tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian’s rep opened up on on-going fiasco around the alleged explicit tape of the Skims founder and Ray J.

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, recently claimed that he stopped his estranged wife’s second video with One Wish singer from getting leaked.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” said the Praise God rapper on Monday during chat with Hollywood Unlocked.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum’s spokesperson stated that no new explicit footage was present in the said laptop.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage,” clarified the spokesperson, according to Page Six.

The spokesperson said that the content of the device was reviewed however no such footage was discovered.

"Only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the outlet added.

Kardashian ‘was traumatised’ after her first video with ex-boyfriend went viral in her 20s.

“After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter (and) focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform,” added the statement.