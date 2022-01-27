Missing pet cat reunites with owners after 11 years

Representational image. — iStock/File

Pet cat reunites with its owner after going missing for 11 years.

Fergus has been returned to his surprised owners after being identified by a microchip.



"He was soon happy to be handled and stroked, he has such a loud purr," says Fiona the owner.



SCOTLAND: A pet cat has reunited with its owners after it went missing more than 11 years ago.



In late 2010, the cat, named Fergus, disappeared from his home in Forres, Moray.

According to the BBC, a Cats Protection volunteer found the cat earlier this month 80 miles away in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, following reports that a cat had been hanging around a recycling centre for several months.



Fergus was then returned to his surprised owners after being identified by a microchip.

It is still a mystery where Fergus had been in the intervening years, but it is possible that he may have made the journey to Aberdeen in a vehicle.

His owner Fiona Mutter said: "It was such a surprise to get the call that Fergus was alive."



He further said: "He was always prone to wandering and would sometimes go off for a few days at a time, but one day he just never came back. We sadly assumed something had happened to him.

"To hear that he was still alive and had ended up so far away was such a shock."

Fergus lived with the family for four years after being adopted from Cats Protection as a kitten.

After his return to the family, he was kept in a spare bedroom so he could get used to being in the house, and was then introduced to the other family cat, Ozzy.

"He was soon happy to be handled and stroked, he has such a loud purr," said Fiona, per the BBC.

"His coat is so shiny, and he's so friendly, that there's no way he has been living outside all this time. Someone has been taking good care of him.

"We are extremely grateful to the Cats Protection volunteer who went above and beyond to get Fergus home."

Alice Palombo, of Cats Protection, said: "Every day, we see how important microchipping is for cats and for the people who care for them."