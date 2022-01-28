 
health
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
DWDeutsche Welle

WATCH: Karachi launches COVID-19 vaccine for women at home

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Friday Jan 28, 2022

In comparison to men, women in Karachi are missing out on the coronavirus vaccine, say health officials.

To address that, and meet vaccine targets for the country, Pakistan’s most populous city, Karachi, has launched a drive to reach women at their homes.

Related items

Huma Naz, a resident of the city, told DW in a video report, that this was a very good step by the government as she, and other women, do not have a lot of time to spare to go to a hospital and get the jab due to work at home.

Officials say to make this project a success, female health workers are the key, as a team of local healthcare workers is sent door-to-door to vaccinate women.

Even elderly men, who cannot get to health centres, are being provided this service.

Health officials add that they plan to target women in the rural areas at a later stage as well.

Till January 22, Pakistan had vaccinated 35% of its total population and 52% of the eligible population, as per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

More From Health:

Omicron-specific booster: Moderna starts clinical trials

Omicron-specific booster: Moderna starts clinical trials

Active COVID-19 cases exceed 90,000 mark in Pakistan

Active COVID-19 cases exceed 90,000 mark in Pakistan
COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

Seven days on, COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan still higher than 10%

Seven days on, COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan still higher than 10%
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching 'end game', warns WHO

Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching 'end game', warns WHO
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 10% for sixth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 10% for sixth consecutive day
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in Peshawar

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in Peshawar

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
COVID-19 numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan during Omicron surge

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan during Omicron surge

Latest

view all