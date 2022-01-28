WATCH: Karachi launches COVID-19 vaccine for women at home

In comparison to men, women in Karachi are missing out on the coronavirus vaccine, say health officials.



To address that, and meet vaccine targets for the country, Pakistan’s most populous city, Karachi, has launched a drive to reach women at their homes.

Huma Naz, a resident of the city, told DW in a video report, that this was a very good step by the government as she, and other women, do not have a lot of time to spare to go to a hospital and get the jab due to work at home.



Officials say to make this project a success, female health workers are the key, as a team of local healthcare workers is sent door-to-door to vaccinate women.

Even elderly men, who cannot get to health centres, are being provided this service.

Health officials add that they plan to target women in the rural areas at a later stage as well.

Till January 22, Pakistan had vaccinated 35% of its total population and 52% of the eligible population, as per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).