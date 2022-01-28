 
world
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Man catches giant king cobra with bare hands

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

— iStock/File
— iStock/File

  • Video of a man goes viral of in which he could be seen holding huge king cobra.
  • Giant snake measures 4.5 metres and weighs 10 kilogrammes. 
  • Volunteer takes 20 minutes to catch the long snake and capture it in bag. 

THAILAND: A scary video has spread online in which a volunteer could be seen catching a huge king cobra with his bare hands. Locals reported about the giant snake after it slithered into a palm plantation and even tried to hide in a septic tank.

The incident happened in the southern Thai province of Krabi, India Today reported.

According to the report, the giant snake measured 4.5 metres and weighed 10 kilogrammes.

Sutee Naewhaad, the 40-year-old volunteer, took 20 minutes to catch the long snake and capture it in a bag. 

At one point, the giant cobra jumped towards Sutee. However, the worker managed to grab the reptile by its neck without any safety gear.

The video of the incident was shared on Facebook and has been viewed over 6000 times.


More From World:

Cyberattackers hit French justice ministry

Cyberattackers hit French justice ministry
In Italy, COVID wards filled with unvaccinated elderly people as Omicron swept nation

In Italy, COVID wards filled with unvaccinated elderly people as Omicron swept nation
Preventing sexual abuse in humanitarian settings 'high priority': WHO chief

Preventing sexual abuse in humanitarian settings 'high priority': WHO chief
Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
'NeoCov': New type of coronavirus found in bats maybe worrisome, scientists warn

'NeoCov': New type of coronavirus found in bats maybe worrisome, scientists warn
Xiomara Castro becomes first woman president of Honduras

Xiomara Castro becomes first woman president of Honduras
Man drives without licence for more than 70 years

Man drives without licence for more than 70 years
Delhi lifts weekend curfew, reopens restaurants as India COVID cases drop

Delhi lifts weekend curfew, reopens restaurants as India COVID cases drop
US, Germany step up pipeline warnings if Russia invades Ukraine

US, Germany step up pipeline warnings if Russia invades Ukraine
US presses China on Covid rules on diplomats

US presses China on Covid rules on diplomats
Biden vows to name Black woman to US Supreme Court by end of February

Biden vows to name Black woman to US Supreme Court by end of February
Messenger to get new 'Snapchat-style screenshot' update

Messenger to get new 'Snapchat-style screenshot' update

Latest

view all