WATCH: Man catches giant king cobra with bare hands

THAILAND: A scary video has spread online in which a volunteer could be seen catching a huge king cobra with his bare hands. Locals reported about the giant snake after it slithered into a palm plantation and even tried to hide in a septic tank.



The incident happened in the southern Thai province of Krabi, India Today reported.

According to the report, the giant snake measured 4.5 metres and weighed 10 kilogrammes.

Sutee Naewhaad, the 40-year-old volunteer, took 20 minutes to catch the long snake and capture it in a bag.

At one point, the giant cobra jumped towards Sutee. However, the worker managed to grab the reptile by its neck without any safety gear.

The video of the incident was shared on Facebook and has been viewed over 6000 times.



