Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify in support of Neil Young

Veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell said Friday she was boycotting Spotify and pulling her music from the streaming platform over "lies" about Covid-19.



The Big Yellow Taxi singer’s announcement came just days after fellow musical Neil Young did the same.

She is boycotting Spotify in support of Neil Young.

In a post on her website, Joni said she was supporting Young, who clashed with Spotify over its wildly popular "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"I´ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell wrote.

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.

"I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."