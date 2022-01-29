Kelly Clarkson shares ‘euphoric’ performance of ‘I Drove All Night’

Saturday Jan 29, 2022
Singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has finally jumped the bandwagon with the Celine Dion challenge and have surprised fans with her sensational version of I Drove All Night.
The song is part of the singer’s ongoing Kellyoke segment in The Kelly Clarkson Show and features a number of soulful performances, the latest of which is the Celine Dion challenge.
The song I Drove All Night showcased euphoric and heartstring-tugging lyrics that included verses like, “Could taste your sweet kisses, your arms open wide/ This fever for you was just burning me up inside.”
The former Voice coach also belted, “I drove all night to get to you/ Is that all right?”
“I drove all night crept in your room/ Woke you from your sleep to make love to you/ Is that all right?/ I drove all night.”