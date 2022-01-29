WhatsApp will have a new feature for voice notes

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features to enhance users' experience and now, it has decided to introduce an upgraded option for voice notes.

In the new option, users can play voice notes no matter where they might be in the app, according to WABetaInfo.

"The global audio player can be used to listen to voice notes wherever you are in the application. It has been recently released to certain iOS beta testers, and it's coming to WhatsApp beta for Android soon, WABetaInfo said.



Currently, if users want to hear voice notes, they cannot view other chats as they have to remain on the contact's chat or the group where it is sent.