 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp will have a new feature for voice notes

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File
Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features to enhance users' experience and now, it has decided to introduce an upgraded option for voice notes.

In the new option, users can play voice notes no matter where they might be in the app, according to WABetaInfo.

Related items

"The global audio player can be used to listen to voice notes wherever you are in the application. It has been recently released to certain iOS beta testers, and it's coming to WhatsApp beta for Android soon, WABetaInfo said.

Currently, if users want to hear voice notes, they cannot view other chats as they have to remain on the contact's chat or the group where it is sent.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to roll out redesigned media picker soon

WhatsApp to roll out redesigned media picker soon
Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science
WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to delete other people's messages in group chats

WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to delete other people's messages in group chats
Astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

Astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon
Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 mn miles from Earth: NASA

Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 mn miles from Earth: NASA
Facebook trumpets massive new supercomputer

Facebook trumpets massive new supercomputer
WhatsApp will soon let you move chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp will soon let you move chats from Android to iOS
Bitcoin loses more than 50% of its value since hitting record high in November

Bitcoin loses more than 50% of its value since hitting record high in November
Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review

Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review
WhatsApp in works to allow iOS message transfer to Android

WhatsApp in works to allow iOS message transfer to Android
Pakistani shoppers to soon enjoy Shariah-compliant 'Buy-Now, Pay-Later' service

Pakistani shoppers to soon enjoy Shariah-compliant 'Buy-Now, Pay-Later' service
WhatsApp web update: You can now pause, play voice notes

WhatsApp web update: You can now pause, play voice notes

Latest

view all