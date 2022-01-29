 
world
Saturday Jan 29 2022
'Robotic surgeon' performs four successful operations without human help, guidance

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Star — surgeons robot — operates four pigs successfully. (Representational image.) — Reuters/File
  • Robot surgeon sets new surgical record by performing four successful surgeries.
  • Robotic arm consists of an entire system consisting of 3D cameras, sensors, and special algorithms.
  • It can perform complex operations in a completely autonomous manner, without any human intervention or guidance.

BALTIMORE: A "robotic surgeon," developed at Johns Hopkins University in the USA, has set a new surgical record by performing four successful surgeries for the first time in the world.

According to a study published in the journal Science Robotics, the robotic surgeon performed four abdominal operations on pigs as scientists hoped that these AI-powered "doctors" will soon be able to perform surgery on humans automatically.

The robotic arm consists of an entire system, consisting of 3D cameras, sensors, and special algorithms called the "Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot" or STAR, Manzil News reported. 

An assistant professor of computer science and mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University — Hamed Saeedi — developed it in 2016 along with his colleagues. After continuous improvements for five years, Star is able to perform complex operations in a completely autonomous manner, without any human intervention or guidance.

The robotic arm can perform several steps with finesse during surgery, from removing the skin from the desired location to cutting the relevant internal parts, and finally sealing that location post-surgery.

According to Dr Hamid Saeedi, Al-Najma “has given much better results than those of human surgeons.”

